Dade City Police Department plays Secret Santa for dozens of local citizens

Christmas came early for more than two dozen Dade City Walmart customers.

The Dade City Police Department paid off 26 layaway accounts, totaling more than $4,300, on Monday morning.

Dade City Police Chief James Walters played Santa and called recipients to let them know their bill had been paid. He said, "Each call made a lasting memory, not only for the recipients, but the givers, as well."

The police department said community partners, anonymous benefactors and the Dade City Police Foundation provided the funding to make the generous gift possible.

