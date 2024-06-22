Dale Mabry Highway partially shutdown for hours after deadly crash, police say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

According to the Tampa Police Department, one person died at the scene of a crash early on Saturday morning.

According to law enforcement, the crash that involved three vehicles happened just before 3:30 a.m. Investigators say one passenger died.

Officials say the northbound lanes of Dale Mabry Hwy from Chestnut St to Spruce St and east side Spruce St were closed for several hours after the crash. TPD announced that all lanes were open just before 11 a.m.

