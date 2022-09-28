Damage reported after Hurricane Ian triggers dozens of Tornado Warnings

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:40 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Citrus County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Tornado Watch
until THU 5:00 AM EDT, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 4:45 PM EDT until WED 5:00 AM EDT, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Damage reported after Hurricane Ian triggers dozens of Tornado Warnings

By Heather Brinkmann
Published 
Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian causes damage in south Florida

Tornadoes were said to have caused damage throughout Pembroke Pines, FL, Tuesday evening.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Tornadoes spawned from Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on South Florida Tuesday evening. 

As Hurricane Ian continued northward towards Florida, multiple tornado warnings were issued throughout the southern part of the Sunshine State. 

The National Weather Service warned of a damaging tornado in Broward County around 7:30 p.m. ET.

Photos from North Perry Airport in Hollywood, Florida, showed multiple planes flipped across the concourse. 

Tornadoes were said to have flipped this plane as Hurricane Ian neared Florida. (Photos courtesy Tom Pandas/TourHelicopter.com)

The northeast quadrant of a hurricane is most likely to produce tornadoes due to increased wind shear.

Hurricane Ian will continue to enhance the tornado risk for South Florida through Wednesday. Residents also reported a patio was torn off a home near the airport. 

The NWS in Miami asked residents for storm reports as they received multiple reports of trees down and damage throughout the state. 

Visit the FOX Weather Wire for live updates on Hurricane Ian as it barrels toward Florida. Click here for the latest forecast, evacuation orders and more.