Dangerous line of storms bring strong winds, waves, flooding to Gulfport

Parts of Gulfport experienced heavy winds, rain and flooding as a dangerous line of storms moved through the Tampa Bay area Tuesday.

Large waves crashed over the sea wall near Trade Winds Drive South late in the afternoon, while torrential rains caused flooding along Shore Boulevard in downtown Gulfport.

A lot of neighbors prepared their homes by piling sandbags outside the door.

"We don't have a choice but to be prepared," said Kristi Burghdurf, who lives in a condominium near the water. "I have a whole kit at this point with tape and [sand] bags because they only let you get ten, but you can fill more bags if you have the bags. So at this point, it's this whole preparedness kit that you have to have on hand when you live next to the water like this."

While several people who live on their boats decided to tough out the storm, Melody Carr felt it was too dangerous.

"I don't want to be on it, because it's smaller, but all my friends are out there on their boats, holding their boats down that are bigger," Carr told FOX 13, adding she decided to help her friends on land. "[I'm going to] stay with my disabled neighbors. Just in case of flooding, I can help them."

This is the second time in less than a month Gulfport has experienced flooding and the third since August, when Hurricane Idalia caused serious damage to a lot of homes.