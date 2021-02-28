‘Dare devil’ show delights audience, relieves cabin fever for many cooped up during pandemic

Sarasota native and tight rope walker Nik Wallenda is once again putting his skills to the test. This time he’s doing so in one of his first-ever performances in front of a drive-in audience.

It’s a chance to get out of the house and enjoy a show, which is something many people haven’t done in nearly a year.

"It's a beautiful day and I'm just happy to be here and I'm excited to see Nik and see some new tricks and see what they have in store," Bradenton resident Madeline Thompson said.

Sarasota native Nik Wallenda and his team of daredevils took center stage Saturday afternoon at Nathan Benderson Park.

"People are itching to get out and be entertained. People are starved to be entertained so this is a great opportunity to come out in a safe friendly way with the drive-in concept," Nik Wallenda's Dare Devil Rally Drive-In Thrill Show Publicity Director Chris Dirato said.

The show, which is typically done in an arena setting, wouldn't have been possible without the outdoor venue. People were able to enjoy the show from the comfort of their own car thanks to the show switching to a drive-in format.

"Just getting out is exciting. I probably would have jumped at the chance to buy tickets for anything in this case but I'm excited to see some stuff like you said we can't do, but I guess I'm just more excited to be outside," Sarasota resident Andy Kirk said.

Some of the show's biggest highlights were Galaxy Woman doing a handstand on this platform 80-feet in the air as well as a motorcyclist doing the unimaginable by driving his bike on a tight rope with a trapeze artist below.

Stunts and skills were on full display for an audience that could use some enjoyment.

"It's been an interesting year and we haven't been out in a long time and this seemed like a good opportunity to grab," Kirk said.

For more information on tickets, visit Wallenda's website here.

