Dashcam video helps catch road rage suspect accused of pointing gun at truck: PCSO

The Brief Camden Davis, 22, is accused of pointing a gun at two men in a work truck during a road rage incident. It happened on Friday, March 28, in Mulberry. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says dashcam video from the work truck helped deputies catch Davis.



A man faces charges days after Polk County deputies say he pointed a gun at two men during a road rage incident, with dashcam video from the victims' truck helping investigators catch the suspect.

The backstory:

According to PCSO, the encounter took place around 2 p.m. on Friday, March 28.

Investigators say a work truck turned from Dean St. onto SR 37 northbound in Mulberry. A white Mercedes-Benz passed the truck, then brake-checked it, which can be seen in dashcam video from the truck released by PCSO.

Video then shows the driver of the car pointing a gun at the truck, with deputies saying the man yelled "I am going to blow your brains out" before speeding away.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The men in the truck later reported the incident to the sheriff's office, who identified the driver as Camden Davis, 22.

PCSO says detectives questioned Davis and showed him an image from the dashcam video, at which point he admitted to being the armed man in the photo.

Mugshot of Camden Davis. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

What's next:

Davis faces two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.