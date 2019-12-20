Dashing through the...sea? Santa's sleigh among displays at Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade

Participants in the 111th annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade took “decking the halls” to a whole new, literal level when they showed off their decorations on December 18.

Footage by Newport Landing, the tour company that organizes the parade, shows yachts, boats, kayaks and canoes sailing through Newport Harbor with impressive festive light displays, featuring everything from snowmen to Santa and his reindeer.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the parade was a 14-mile procession.