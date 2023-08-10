Daughters of Bradenton officer who died from cancer get police escort on first day of school

The bond between police officers is unbreakable and that proved to be the case in Bradenton on Thursday.

When Lee Cosens, a sergeant with the Bradenton Police Department, lost his battle with cancer earlier this year, his fellow officers vowed to always be there for his family.

Officers knew Cosens wouldn’t have missed his daughters’ first day of school so Sgt. Pilant, Det. Freed, Det. Gow and Lt. Deshaies escorted the girls to class on their first day.

The daughters of Sergeant Lee Cosens were escorted by Bradenton police officers on their first day of school. Image is courtesy of the Bradenton Police Department.

Cosens was a U.S. Army veteran and a valued member of the department for more than 10 years as a patrol officer and detective.

READ: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor reels in unexpected $1.1M worth of cocaine during Florida Keys vacation with family

The agency says he was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2021.

Sergeant Lee Cosens courtesy of the Bradenton Police Department.

Sgt. Cosens also served on several specialty units, including the hostage negotiation team, the state emergency response team, and the marine unit.

In a social media post announcing Cosens’ passing in April, the Bradenton Police Department stated, "It goes without saying his untimely death is a great loss to our BPD family."