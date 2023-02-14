Davenport High student struck by box truck while walking to school in marked crosswalk, deputies say

article

A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck by a box truck while walking in a marked crosswalk in Davenport, school officials say.

The crash occurred along County Road 547 near Sophie Lane at about 6:45 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. Investigators said the Davenport High student was walking with other teens in the crosswalk from the east side of the road to the west.

Officials said northbound traffic came to a stop and there was no traffic in the southbound lanes. There are no traffic lights at the intersection.

The 15-year-old girl was the last person in the group to cross the road. While she was still in the marked crosswalk, the driver of the box truck – which was traveling south – struck the girl.

READ: Lakeland Police Department to loosen tattoo policy in hopes of recruiting younger officers

Deputies said the driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

The girl – who was not publicly identified by deputies – was airlifted to a hospital and is in critical condition.