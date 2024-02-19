Davenport man killed while trying to cross US 27: Polk County deputies

A Davenport man was killed while trying to cross US 27 over the weekend, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to the crash, which happened at the interchange of US 27 and I-4 near Davenport at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Traffic homicide detectives said 41-year-old William Sotomayor was identified as the victim after PCSO's identification section examined copies of his fingerprints.

They said a 35-year-old Davenport man was driving a silver 2012 Acura RDX when it hit Sotomayor as he tried to cross US 27.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The driver wasn't able to stop immediately after the crash, because it was raining and there was another vehicle behind him, but authorities said he parked at a nearby gas station and spoke with deputies.

The northbound lanes of US 27 were closed off for about two hours after the crash, PCSO said.

Polk County deputies said no charges are anticipated for this crash, but the investigation is ongoing.