Daytona Beach police officer passes away from COVID-19, officials say

The Daytona Beach Police Department announced on Wednesday that one of its officers died after contracting COVID-19.

They said that Officer Adam Webb lost his battle at 11:29 a.m. on Wednesday with his wife by his side. He was 37-years-old and served with the Daytona Beach Police Department for over eight years.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we bring this news to the Daytona Beach community," stated Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. "Please keep Officer Webb’s family in your thoughts and prayers. Adam was a valued member of our police department and he will be missed by everyone here."

Officer Webb is said to be the first officer of the Daytona Beach Police Department to lose his life to the COVID-19 pandemic. A GoFundMe account was established by the department to assist his family with medical expenses. Funeral arrangements have not been set at this time.

