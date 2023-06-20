Dead bat found in Bartow dog's mouth tested positive for rabies

article

Polk County confirmed its second case of rabies this year.

On June 14, a family dog in the Orange Avenue area of Bartow was found with a dead bat in its mouth.

The owners contacted PCSO Animal Control and an officer took the bat carcass to Tampa for testing.

READ: Alligator apprehended after lurking around Lakeland parking lot

The Polk County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Section received the test results on Tuesday. The bat tested positive for rabies.

Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement about the incident.

"Thankfully, this dog was current on its rabies vaccination and not injured. He will have to be quarantined to make sure he is not infected. Remember, if a wild animal is in distress, acting aggressive or appears sick, stay away from it and contact Animal Control immediately," shared the sheriff.