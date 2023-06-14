Alligator apprehended after lurking around Lakeland parking lot

article

A suspicious suspect stashing under cars in a Polk County parking lot was captured and released into the wild on Tuesday.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Sheriff Bujnovsky was called to Boren Fire Protection in Lakeland because an alligator was lurking under an employee’s car.

Deputy Bujnovsky wrangled the restless reptile and noted that it didn’t want to speak about the situation.

READ: Man accused of jumping into Busch Gardens alligator enclosure arrested

In a social media post, PCSO joked that the apprehended animal was probably giving the silent treatment because its mouth was taped shut.

The post went on to say that the tape easily comes off in the water.

READ: Study: Polk County the fastest-growing county in Florida

According to PCSO, the alligator was released into a nearby lake.

