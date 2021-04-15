Deadly pedestrian crash closes westbound Gandy Boulevard

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say one person is dead following a crash on Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg.

Investigators have closed westbound lanes at San Martin Boulevard, which is west of the bridge.

Troopers said a pickup truck was traveling west on Gandy Blvd. before 6 a.m. Meanwhile, a pedestrian, a 54-year-old man, was walking across the road and entered the path of the vehicle.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, passed away following the collision.

There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

