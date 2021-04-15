Expand / Collapse search

Deadly pedestrian crash closes westbound Gandy Boulevard

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 5 mins ago
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
article

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say one person is dead following a crash on Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg.

Investigators have closed westbound lanes at San Martin Boulevard, which is west of the bridge. 

Troopers said a pickup truck was traveling west on Gandy Blvd. before 6 a.m. Meanwhile, a pedestrian, a 54-year-old man, was walking across the road and entered the path of the vehicle.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, passed away following the collision.

There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.
 