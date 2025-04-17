I-4 reopens after deadly crash in Hillsborough County
DOVER, Fla. - All lanes of I-4 eastbound are back open after a deadly crash slowed down traffic for several hours in Hillsborough County.
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound side of I-4 east of McIntosh Rd.
Lane closures were in place through the overnight hours, with all lanes reopening before 6 a.m. Thursday.
Courtesy: Florida 511.
What we don't know:
No further details on the crash have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.
