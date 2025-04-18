Deadly FSU shooting: Latest updates

The Brief Two people died and six more were injured in a shooting on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee. Investigators say Phoenix Ikner, a 20-year-old FSU student, opened fire at the Student Union around noon on Thursday. He was shot by law enforcement and taken to the hospital. The names of the victims have not been released as of Friday morning. A vigil is scheduled for 5 p.m.



Classes and other campus activities are canceled as the university prepares to hold a vigil at 5 p.m. on Friday.

FSU shooting live updates

10:18 a.m.: One of the two victims killed in the shooting has been identified by family as Robert Morales, according to a post on X.

FSU shooting latest

What we know:

On Thursday, investigators said Phoenix Ikner, a 20-year-old FSU student, opened fire at the Student Union on the university's main campus in Tallahassee.

Pictured: First responders on the scene of a deadly shooting at Florida State University on April 17, 2025.

FSU's campus police immediately responded, shooting Ikner and taking him into custody. He was then taken to the hospital, according to investigators.

Authorities said two people who were not students died from their injuries while six others were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Tallahassee Memorial Hospital said the surviving victims were in fair condition as of late Thursday.

Dig deeper:

FSU officials first issued an emergency alert shortly after noon on Thursday, urging students and staff to shelter in place.

Police later secured the campus, while the university canceled all classes and activities, including athletic events, through Sunday.

Who is Phoenix Ikner?

Along with being enrolled as a student at FSU, Ikner is the son of Leon County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jessica Ikner.

On Thursday, Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said the deputy has been with the sheriff's office for more than 18 years, adding that her service to the community has been "exceptional."

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil speaking at Thursday's news conference.

Investigators said her son, however, had access to one of her weapons, which was found at the shooting scene on FSU's campus. Officials said it appears this was a "former service weapon."

Officials said they are still investigating how that weapon was used during the shooting and where he got the other weapons that were also used.

Who are the victims?

So far, few details about the shooting victims have been released.

The two people killed were not FSU students, investigators confirmed on Thursday, but their names have not been released by officials. Family on social media identified one of the victims as Robert Morales.

Authorities have also not released the names of the six people who were injured or any details about whether they were known to Ikner.

A memorial has been set up for the victims of the FSU shooting.

What's next:

FSU said on social media Thursday night that there will be a vigil held for the victims on Friday, April 18, at 5 p.m. at the Langford Green in front of the Unconquered Statue on campus.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered using information from school officials, along with state and local law enforcement. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.

