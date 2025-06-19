Deadly Lakeland motorcycle crash under investigation

The Brief A Lakeland man was killed in a vehicle crash on Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 7 p.m. near the 2000 block of North Crystal Lake Drive. The crash is under investigation.



A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 26-year-old Lakeland man on Wednesday night, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

The backstory:

Investigators say the Lakeland man was traveling east on North Crystal Lake Drive on a Ducati motorcycle shortly after 7 p.m. as a Chevrolet Equinox was stopped at a stop sign on Honeytree Drive facing south.

According to police, when the Equinox proceeded southbound across North Crystal Lake Drive, the motorcycle collided with the front passenger’s side after trying to stop.

In addition to LPD, Polk County Fire Rescue and the Lakeland Fire Department, went to the scene to provide life-saving measures.

The motorcyclist was taken to Lakeland Regional Health and died.

The occupants of the Chevrolet were not injured.

The roadway was shut down for approximately three hours while the scene was processed.

The crash is still under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating Officer Travis Payne at Travis.payne@lakelandgov.net.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Lakeland Police Department.

