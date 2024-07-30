Deadly shooting under investigation in Zephyrhills, deputies say

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says a man was shot and killed in Zephyrhills on Tuesday.

According to deputies, the shooting happened in the 37000 block of State Rd. 54.

Officials say the incident appears to be isolated and there is no known threat to the public.

A person has been detained, but the investigation is still ongoing, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

