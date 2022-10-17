Expand / Collapse search

1 pedestrian injured, 1 killed in St. Pete Beach crash, deputies say

By FOX 13 news staff
Pinellas County
Location of deadly pedestrian crash on St. Pete Beach.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - One woman passed away and another was hospitalized after they were struck by a car on St. Pete Beach, according to Pinellas County deputies.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday on Gulf Way. Deputies said a 21-year-old woman was driving her vehicle, heading west on 8th Avenue and attempted to turn left to travel south on Gulf Way. 

Meanwhile, two pedestrians – a 68-year-old woman and a 56-year-old woman – were walking from west to east on Gulf Way. Deputies said they were not using a designated crosswalk. That's when they were struck by the driver's 2005 Nissan Pathfinder in the center of the roadway.

The 68-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 56-year-old woman, identified by deputies as Lynn Gilliland, was taken to a hospital where she died.

As of Monday morning, speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash, investigators said.