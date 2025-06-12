Deadly stabbing under investigation in Lake Wales

The Brief One person was killed, and another was hospitalized after being stabbed in Lake Wales on Thursday afternoon. Police have not released a motive for the stabbing or said if they are searching for a suspect. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.



One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a stabbing in Lake Wales on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Lake Wales officers went to 108 West Sessoms Avenue around 4:45 p.m. to investigate a reported stabbing.

Police say one person involved in the stabbing was dead and a second person was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the stabbing and what condition the hospitalized victim is in.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.

If you would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward through Heartland Crime Stoppers, you can call 1-888-400-TIPS (8477) or from your cell phone, dial **TIPS. You can also visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit a Tip", or download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet to submit a tip.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Lake Wales Police Department.

