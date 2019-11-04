Deadly truck crash closes U.S. 98 outside Zephyrhills

article

A deadly crash involving multiple tractor-trailers has closed a portion of U.S. Route 98 in Pasco County, according to county officials.

Pasco Fire Rescue says the scene of the crash is at U.S. 98 and Stanton Hall Drive. That's just northeast of Zephyrhills.

At least one person was killed in the crash, which also spilled around 100 gallons of fuel on the ground.

The view from SkyFOX showed one truck on its side and a second truck, a tanker, upright but jackknifed nearby. Both were heavily damaged.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word about the circumstances of the crash.