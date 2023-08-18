Polk County deputies investigating a death, related traffic crash

article

US 92 has reopened in both directions after being shut down for several hours Friday morning while Polk County deputies conducted investigated a death and a related traffic crash.

According to PCSO, the crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. and closed US 92 in both directions between Wabash Ave. and Chestnut Road.

Few details have been released and deputies have not said if the death investigation is due to injuries sustained in the crash or if it was the result of an incident before the crash occurred.

According to PCSO, the investigation does not involve Kathleen High School nor any of its students or staff, but it said it did impact school traffic on Friday morning.

Deputies asked anyone dropping off students at Kathleen High School is asked to use Crutchfield Road on the north side of the high school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.