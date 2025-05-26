Death investigation underway after man's body found in New Port Richey

The Brief A man's body was found on Monday in the Main St. area of New Port Richey, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office. Deputies say it appears to be an isolated incident. Few other details have been released.



The Pasco Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death after deputies say his body was found in New Port Richey on Monday.

What we know:

Investigators say the man was found dead in the area of Main St., and it appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not release any further details on the man, how he may have died or whether deputies are searching for any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

