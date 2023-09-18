Death investigation underway in Weeki Wachee: HCSO

article

Deputies in Hernando County are investigating a death they say may involve foul play.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a death investigation is taking place on Darts Street in Weeki Wachee.

Few details have been released, but investigators say they are aware of rumors circulating regarding this case and the information is false.

READ: 'Nightmares are made of;' 14-year-old boy shoots, kills mother in Riverview home, according to sheriff

HCSO says it will provide additional details when it can do so without compromising the integrity of the case.