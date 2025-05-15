Death penalty opponents to protest in Clearwater ahead of 'Casanova Killer' execution

The Brief Glen Rogers is set to be executed on Thursday. He was sentenced to die for the 1995 murder of Tina Marie Cribbs, a 34-year-old Tampa waitress. Opponents of the death penalty have planned a protest for Thursday in Pinellas County.



A protest is planned for Thursday in Pinellas County as Florida prepares to execute Glen Rogers, a convicted serial killer linked to a string of violent murders in the 1990s.

Rogers, now 62, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m. at Florida State Prison.

The backstory:

He was convicted in 1997 for the 1995 murder of Tina Marie Cribbs, a 34-year-old Tampa waitress. Prosecutors said Rogers met Cribbs at a bar and lured her to a motel before stabbing her to death and leaving her body in the bathtub.

Pictured: Crime scene after Tina Cribbs was found dead in November 1995.

He was also convicted in Los Angeles of killing Sandra Gallagher, a woman he offered a ride to after a bar. Gallagher was later found burned to death in her car.

Authorities in multiple states, including Mississippi, Louisiana, and Ohio, have linked Rogers to at least five other killings, although not all resulted in convictions. At one point, he claimed responsibility for up to 70 murders, though investigators consider many of those claims to be exaggerated or false.

Mugshot of Glen Rogers. Courtesy: Florida Department of Corrections.

The other side:

As the execution nears, members of Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (FADP) and Allendale United Methodist Church will gather from 5 to 6 p.m. at the corner of Ulmerton Road and 49th Street North to protest the state’s decision.

John Stewart with FADP said Rogers endured years of abuse as a child, including sexual trafficking and forced participation in child pornography and that background was never shared with the jury. Stewart believes the governor should commute Rogers’ sentence to life without parole.

"The death penalty doesn't deter crime, and it costs far more than life in prison without parole," Stewart said in a news release. "Even with all that money spent on trials and appeals, Florida leads the nation in one area: it has been forced to exonerate 30 innocent people from death row, more than any other state."

If the execution is delayed or canceled, the protest will be called off.

