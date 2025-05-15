'Casanova Killer' to be executed Thursday for Tampa murder

The Brief Glen Rogers is set to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday. He was sentenced to die for the 1995 murder of Tina Marie Cribbs in Hillsborough County, and has been linked to several other killings. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a motion filed by Rogers' attorneys to stop his execution.



The man dubbed the "Casanova Killer" is set to be executed at Florida State Prison on Thursday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant for Glen Rogers in April.

Mugshot of Glen Rogers. Courtesy: Florida Department of Corrections.

Case against Glen Rogers

The backstory:

Glen Edward Rogers, who is now 62, killed Tina Marie Cribbs after the two were seen leaving a bar in Gibsonton in November 1995. The 34-year-old was found stabbed to death in a Tampa motel room two days later.

Pictured: Crime scene after Tina Cribbs was found dead in November 1995.

Authorities later tracked down Rogers in Kentucky, where he was driving Cribbs’ car. He claimed she had lent him the vehicle.

Rogers was convicted of murder and sentenced to death in 1997. He later received another death sentence in California in 1999 for the September 1995 murder of Sandra Gallagher, which occurred weeks before Cribbs' murder.

Pictured: Glen Rogers in court following his arrest for the murder of Tina Marie Cribbs.

Dig deeper:

Authorities in multiple states – including Mississippi, Louisiana, and Ohio – have linked Rogers to more killings, although not all resulted in convictions. At one point, he claimed responsibility for up to 70 murders, though investigators consider many of those claims to be exaggerated or false.

He even claimed to be responsible for the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, according to a 2012 documentary, but the Associated Press says the Los Angeles Police Department dismissed that claim.

Rogers has been called the "Casanova Killer" because, according to investigators, he had a habit of meeting women in bars and getting them into his car before attacking them.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a motion filed by Rogers' attorneys to stop his execution.

What's next:

Rogers is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m.

It would mark the fifth execution in Florida so far this year.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Associated Press, the News Service of Florida, FOX News Digital and previous FOX 13 News reports.

