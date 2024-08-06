Debby's aftermath: What you should do with debris if you live in St. Pete

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The City of St. Petersburg is assessing the impact of Tropical Storm Debby.

While the storm has left our area, higher than normal tides are expected Tuesday and Wednesday and may cause minor street flooding in low-lying areas.

City of St. Petersburg Post-Storm Actions

Street sweepers are running to clear storm debris from the streets. However, street sweepers cannot clear palm fronds or other larger limbs due to their size.

Residents are encouraged to collect palm fronds and large limbs and follow the below debris disposal instructions.

Storm Debris Disposal

Residents are encouraged to follow these guidelines to dispose of storm debris on their property. Put it in the bin: if storm debris can fit in your city trash bin with the lid closed, place it there first. Storm debris that doesn't fit in the bin can be taken to a brush site or you can request a special pickup.

Take it to a city brush site: vegetative debris (branches, leaves, logs, and plants) can be dropped off at one of the city's brush sites, located at the following:

1000 62nd Ave. NE

7750 26th Ave. N

2500 26th Ave. S

4015 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. S

2453 20th Ave. N

Request a Special Pickup

If you would like storm debris picked up by the city, you can request a special pickup by calling 727-893-7398.

Note, only vegetative debris (listed below) from Tropical Storm Debby will be collected. Fees may apply for special pickup for large items unless you have documented flooding with building services.

Branches

Leaves

Logs

Palm fronds

Plants

Special Pickup Placement

Place debris in front of your house near the curb.

DO NOT place debris in trash bags.

DO NOT place debris near trees, poles, fire hydrants, utility boxes, or other structures that make debris removal difficult.

DO NOT place debris in alleyways or on sidewalks.

DO NOT place debris in the street or block roadways.

