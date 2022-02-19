Deep Fried Dash has runners racing for corn dogs at Florida State Fair

article

The Florida State Fair hosted its third-annual Deep Fried Dash Saturday morning, where nearly 250 runners completed five kilometers around the fairgrounds and ended the race with a free corn dog.

The community "fun run" raises money for the Florida State Fair Foundation.

"We raise money for our ag educational program, we give scholarships to kids and we also promote ag education throughout the year through Cracker Country as well as our agra-business program through "adventure," explained Cheryl Flood, the executive director of the Florida State Fair.

A lot of runners did not care how fast they completed the race. They just wanted their deep-fried treat.

"There’s beer at the finish line, there’s a corndog at the finish line, no healthy food, no water," said Sarah Andrews, who ran with her husband.

For some, the race was a family affair, even if they couldn’t keep up with each other.

"I didn’t see them most of the time because they were ahead of me, but it was inspirational, me and my brother have been working out for a few months now preparing for this, so we’re ready for the next one, we’re going to keep it going and hopefully the hubby will work out with us next time too, this is his first time, first race as an adult," said

Courtney German, who ran with her brother and husband.

