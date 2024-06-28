Delayed or canceled flight? You might soon get full refunds under new federal rule

New Department of Transportation rules will enforce that airlines offer full refunds or flight credits if a flight is canceled, or delayed more than three hours, if the reasoning is within the airline’s control.

Airlines are currently working with the DOT on what scenarios would institute a total refund under these upcoming policies, wanting to make sure they aren’t on the hook for uncontrollable weather delays or maintenance issues.

"The airlines want to make sure that situations outside of their control or in the interest of safety are not going to be held against them," said travel industry analyst Henry Harteveldt. "This is where the DOT I think is going to be more stringent with airlines, than perhaps they were in the past."

READ: Armed teen tries to kidnap woman at Riverview Home Depot with saw blade: HCSO

However, common problems like delayed inbound flights or crew issues would now mean a refund or flight credits for flyers.

A study by Upgraded Points found that Tampa International Airport could see over $50 million in refunds from airlines each year; nationwide, airlines could owe as much as $5 billion annually.

Travel experts now worry airlines will lie about the cause of a delay.

READ: Freedom Sales Tax Holiday: What you can buy tax-free in Florida this July

"Where I'm concerned is that airlines may try to take advantage of this. If the DOT says maintenance problems can be excluded from refunds, the airline could try to pull one over on the customer and claim that it's a maintenance problem, even if it's something within the airline's control, like a delayed crew or a delayed inbound flight," said Harteveldt.

Several major airlines told FOX 13 they already have similar refund and credit policies in place now, but it will soon be a federal rule. The regulations are set to take effect in late October.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter