Democratic nominee Joe Biden, wife to campaign in South Florida

Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, will be in Florida to participate in a town hall event in Miami.

Biden, and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, both tested negative on Friday following President Donald Trump's positive test. His campaign officials said he will take another test Monday before traveling to South Florida.

His appearance comes less than a month before the Nov. 3 general election, and on the last day for Floridians to register to vote if they want to participate next month.

RELATED: Florida's voter registration deadline for the general election is today

According to WSVN, it is Biden's first visit to Miami in a little over a year.

The town hall event will take place at the Little Haiti Cultural Center. After, the couple will head to Little Havana to focus on the Hispanic community and economy.

DEADLINES & DETAILS: VOTING IN FLORIDA 2020: Tampa Bay area election guide

Advertisement

Then, they will head to the Perez Art Museum in Miami.

