Democrats, Republicans continue campaigning during last weekend of early voting

Democrats and Republicans up and down the ballot will spend the weekend trying to get every supporter they can find to the polls. Early voting ends Sunday night and precinct voting on Election Day is Tuesday.

"If you are not having face to face conversations with people, you are not doing everything you can," said Hunter Clary, who campaigned door-to-door for State Rep. Jackie Toledo, who is seeking a third term.

Jackie Peate is campaigning for Toledo's Democratic challenger, Julie Jenkins. Because of COVID-19, they're doing more sign-waving than door-knocking.

"We drop off literature," Peate explained. "But I think having a lot of aspects to the campaign, but having public support for your candidate, it boosts up everyone's morale."

Democrats have been leading ballots returned and early votes cast, but Republicans have cut deeply into that advantage. During a rally in Tampa on Thursday, the president made a big promise for Election Day.

"We are creating the greatest red wave in the history of our country."

But it's Joe Biden who has a slight, but statistically insignificant, lead in most Florida polls. The question Democrats will ask until votes are counted is whether or not a more hands-off approach to getting out the vote, work?

"When you use your power, the power of the vote, we literally are going to change the course of this country for generations to come," said Biden.

Early voting sites like this one will be open until 7 p.m. on Sunday. Tuesday, Nov 3, you can vote only at your home precinct starting at 7 a.m.

