Deputies: Argument turns to deadly shooting in Hudson neighborhood

A person was fatally shot in Pasco County Monday night and sheriff's deputies are trying to piece together what happened.

Deputies responded to calls about the shooting at a residence in the Fairway Oaks area of Hudson.

Investigators believe the shooter and the deceased were known to one another. They said the shooting may have begun as an argument.

The shooter remained on the scene and deputies said there was no threat to the public.

