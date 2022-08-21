Deputies arrest 2 men linked to Hillsborough County bank robbery

article

Two men accused of robbing a Hillsborough County bank Saturday morning are now behind bars.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the Bank of America located at 10301 N Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa shortly before 10:20 a.m.

Deputies say he jumped onto the teller's counter and then behind it, demanding money from the bank employee.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left in a waiting white Honda Accord, according to HCSO.

Detectives linked the car to 48-year-old John Ward and located the vehicle at the Park on Waters Apartments at 2701 W Waters Ave.

Inside the vehicle, deputies say they found large amounts of cash that matched the money stolen from the Bank of America.

Deputies say they also saw a man running in the area wearing only his boxers and a white tank top. The rest of his clothes were found at a nearby lake.

The Bank of America on Dale Mabry Highway was robbed on Saturday.

According to HCSO, after talking to detectives, 28-year-old Terry Zukowski admitted to driving the white Honda Accord during the bank robbery.

Detectives say he also admitted to driving the getaway car during the bank robbery at the Suncoast Credit Union on August 3, 2022.

"Thanks to the hard work, great investigative skills, and quick response by deputies responding to the scene, the two suspects were located and charged," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Ward and Zukowski were both charged with robbery while wearing a mask.