Deputies: Avon Park student hospitalized after truck hit school bus head-on

Several students were injured when their school bus crashed in Highlands County Tuesday.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said one student was taken to the hospital and others had minor cuts and bruises. The condition of the student taken for medical treatment was unknown.

Bus 111 was on East Cornell Street when it was hit head-on by a Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to officials. About 20 students from Avon Park High School were on the bus.

The two occupants of the F-150 were also taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.