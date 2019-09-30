Deputies: Bradenton woman ransacked church because she wanted to use bathroom, make lemonade

article

A homeless woman trashed the inside of a church after breaking into it, according to Manatee County deputies.

Deputies said they responded to the Bradenton Christian Reformed Church, located at 4208 26th Street West, after receiving a report about a suspicious person early Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Amy Cliatt kicking the church’s door. They said she was also “screaming after an unknown person.”

When they approached her, deputies said Cliatt claimed that an unknown white male snatched her bag and entered the church. However, deputies said there was no one inside the church.

Instead, “almost every room within the involved wing of the church was ransacked with items thrown abut inside and outside of the church,” according to Cliatt’s arrest affidavit.

While interviewing her, deputies said she admitted to entering the church, but:

The estimated damage was $1,000. Cliatt was arrested.

