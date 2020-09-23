Deputies: Crash kills two teens in Riverview

An 18-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger died when the driver ran a red light and was hit by an oncoming pickup truck, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on Valley Dale Drive in Riverview just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the driver ran the red light at Progress Boulevard while driving a black, 2-door Honda. A Ford F-250 crossed the intersection on Progress Boulevard and hit the Honda.

The pickup truck driver was not injured, deputies said.

Traffic homicide detectives were investigating the crash.

Anyone who witnessed it or has information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.