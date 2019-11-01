Deputies: Deltona mother overdoses on heroin on I-4 with 3 kids in van

A Deltona mother is being charged with child neglect after deputies say she overdosed on heroin while driving on Interstate 4 with three children in her minivan.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says they responded to the area of I-4 eastbound Thursday night after a 12-year-old girl called 911 after Tiffany Smith, 28, lost consciousness. A 7-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy were also in the vehicle.

Girl: "My mom won't wake up and we're on I-4 in the car."

911: "Where on I-4 are you at?"

Girl: "We're in the grass and we're close to a ditch because my mom was hitting the gas and because I don't know how to put it in park."

Smith received a dose of Narcan from paramedics and was taken to the hospital. She reportedly told deputies she was on her way to South Carolina with the children when she started to experience back pain.

"She said she stopped to take some heroin for the pain," deputies said in a press release.

The children were not injured. They were placed in the custody of their grandmother. Two dogs that were in the minivan were turned over the animal control.

Smith is reportedly in stable condition at AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City.