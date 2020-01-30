Expand / Collapse search

Deputies: Female driver of dark blue SUV takes off after hitting child on 15th Street N in Tampa

By
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Tampa
FOX 13 News
article

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies are looking for a dark blue, "smaller" SUV that hit a child who was crossing 15th Street N in Tampa Thursday evening.

After hitting the child, who was walking with two of her friends, the female driver of the SUV got out, looked at the victim, and then got back into her vehicle and drove off. The driver did not give the victim aid or call 911, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 

HCSO: Mounted cameras captured hit-and-run

Briona Arradondo reports

It happened near the intersection 15th Street N and 122nd Avenue E, just north of Fowler Avenue.

The SUV headed south after hitting the girl, who was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

HCSO said an Eye on Crime camera mounted near the scene captured what happened. Spokesperson Merissa Lynn said video from other nearby cameras along 15th Street was also being collected by investigators.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Check back for updates on this developing story.