Expand / Collapse search

Deputies investigating shooting in Citrus County neighborhood, suspect in custody

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  May 25, 2024 10:55am EDT
Citrus County
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office 

CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. - The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is working to get answers after responding to a shooting in a neighborhood early Saturday.

The scene blocked off a stretch of North Primrose Drive in Citrus Springs for hours.

Deputies say a suspect is in custody and there's no threat to the public, but the sheriff's office has not released details on that suspect or anything about possible injuries.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS