Deputies investigating shooting in Citrus County neighborhood, suspect in custody

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is working to get answers after responding to a shooting in a neighborhood early Saturday.

The scene blocked off a stretch of North Primrose Drive in Citrus Springs for hours.

Deputies say a suspect is in custody and there's no threat to the public, but the sheriff's office has not released details on that suspect or anything about possible injuries.

