Man shot, killed after firing at Pasco deputies with gun strapped to hand: Officials
DADE CITY, Fla. - A man is dead after firing multiple rounds at Pasco County deputies from a gun that was strapped to his hand, officials said.
The Pasco Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the Rose Avenue area of Dade City.
What we know:
Colonel Tait Sanborn with the sheriff's office said during a news conference that they were trying to serve a court order for him. Officials said the family was seeking a court order for a mental health evaluation, and that he was known to have a gun on him.
Deputies said they were trying to get in contact with the man from inside the home on Tuesday, but there was no response from him. They continued, and were able to see the man after opening a door, and tried getting him to come out.
Dig deeper:
Ultimately, officials said he was warned that the deputies were going to deploy chemical agents to try and get him out of the house. Sanborn said those chemical agents were deployed in the house after he continued to not listen to commands.
After that, deputies said he fired four rounds at deputies from a gun that was strapped to his hand, meaning it couldn't be released. That's when deputies returned fire, killing the man.
Two deputies fired their guns during the shooting out of the seven that were at the scene, Sanborn said.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Pasco Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter