Deputy-worn cameras go live in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County deputies started training with the agency's new body cameras last week; 1,000 uniformed patrol deputies will be outfitted with the devices.

Some equipment is already out on the streets and we’re getting our first glimpse of the recordings.

Deputies’ newly issued body cameras were rolling Thursday morning when they responded to a home in Apollo Beach.

The man they found inside, 47-year-old Herid Betancourt, doesn’t live at the waterfront property, but possibly planned to.

“Literally ripped the door off the hinges to get inside this person’s home, and basically make it his own residence,” said HCSO Spokesperson, Crystal Clark.

The homeowner called 911 after seeing Betancourt roaming around the house on his security cameras. He allegedly helped himself to a snack, turned on a fan to cool off, and rummaged around.

Betancourt was there for about 30 minutes before deputies arrived, guns drawn.

The body camera footage gives you a front-row seat to the crime fight, showing exactly what the deputies see and hear in every situation, from their perspective.

“This is really going to be a game-changer for our agency when it comes to showing the community the hard work deputies are putting in every day,” Clark said.

This case was pretty cut and dry. Betancourt was arrested for burglary, criminal mischief and petit theft.

But some calls can be complicated. The Sheriff hopes documenting what deputies see on the streets increases the agency's accountability and transparency.

The devices auto-activate in certain situations.

“When a deputy’s firearm or Taser is removed from the holster, or when the light bar on their patrol vehicles are activated,” explained Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This technology even has live-streaming capability.”

The agency plans to have all 1,000 cameras on the streets by the end of next month.