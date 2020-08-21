Homeless man breaks into million-dollar waterfront home, tells deputies he planned to live there

Hillsborough County deputies arrested Herid Betancourt, 47, Thursday morning after he allegedly broke into an Apollo Beach home.

According to HCSO, the victim was alerted through surveillance cameras that someone had entered his home. Betancourt was seen on video roaming through the victim’s residence wearing latex gloves.

Deputies said Betancourt forced his way into the home by breaking a side door off of the hinges. Once inside, he rummaged through the victim’s personal belongings, turned on a ceiling fan and used the microwave to heat some of the victim’s food.

The victim, who does not know Betancourt, called the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for help and deputies arrived to find Betancourt still inside the home.

Betancourt, who is homeless, told deputies he broke in because he was planning to live in the million-dollar home on the water. He was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, criminal mischief and petit theft.

The arrest was recorded on the newly-issued body-worn cameras of the deputies on the scene.

“It is unacceptable for someone to think they can simply walk into another person’s home and claim it as their own,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Thankfully, deputies were able to locate this would-be squatter and take him into custody without anyone getting hurt. We look forward to showing our community the great work deputies are doing every day to protect our residents and their property through the use of body-worn cameras.”