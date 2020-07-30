DeSantis extends eviction, foreclosure moratorium to Sept. 1

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the state will extend its moratorium on evictions through September 1. It was set to expire Saturday, August 1.

His executive order was signed Wednesday at 8 p.m. The moratorium was first implemented in April, allowing people who are behind in their rent or mortgage to avoid eviction during the pandemic.

With the deadline came some changes, such as explicitly stating that all missed rent and mortgage payments are due when the tenant or borrower "is no longer adversely affected by the COVID-19 emergency," which it defines as a job loss or other income reduction during the pandemic.

Renters throughout Tampa Bay are worried, and landlords, in some cases, have told FOX 13 they are feeling the pinch too.

"I basically had to look at my savings and say, 'Okay, I have X-amount of dollars left. I can either use that to go towards my rent for the next few months or I can use that to pay my tuition deposit," said Jack Whidden, a renter.

"I can't make ends meet because they stopped all these evictions," said George Khoury, a landlord in Pasco County. "That's fine. I'm not trying to evict them. I just want the money that's coming to me."

It also narrowed the foreclosure moratorium so that it only applies to single-family homes. The original order did not limit it to any particular property types.

