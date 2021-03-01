DeSantis: Law enforcement, firefighters and school personnel who are 50 and over can get vaccine

A week after saying the priority group for COVID-19 vaccinations will expand in Florida, the state’s governor says he will make it official Monday.

Governor Ron DeSantis said he will sign an executive order sometime Monday making those over the age of 50 in the following groups eligible to receive a vaccine:

Sworn law enforcement officers

Firefighters

K-12 school personnel

The governor said with the FDA approval of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it’s still unclear whether the state will receive any doses this week. However, tentatively, Florida could receive 175,000 doses.

"If you have the opportunity to take the J&J, take the J&J," he said Monday.

On Friday, DeSantis issued a separate executive order that expanded access for the vulnerable population to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Retail pharmacies and doctor's offices can now administer doses to those deemed as medically "vulnerable" and have a physician recommendation.

This week, four federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination sites will open, including one in Tampa.

The sites are:

Tampa Greyhound Track: 755 E. Waters Ave.Tampa, FL, 33604

Valencia College – West Campus: 1800 S. Kirkman RoadOrlando, FL, 32811

Gateway Mall: 5200 Norwood AveJacksonville, FL, 32208

Miami Dade Community College (North Campus): 11380 NW 27th Ave.Miami, FL, 33167

Officials said each site will administer about 2,000 vaccines per day