DeSantis on Biden: 'We are not going to let him lockdown Florida'

Governor Ron DeSantis made it clear on Friday that if President Joe Biden suggests states lockdown to curb the coronavirus spread, Florida will not be on board.

"Biden last night said that they may have to impose more lockdown-type policies in the future. I can tell ya: that ain't happening in Florida," DeSantis said. "We are not going to let him lockdown Florida."

The governor argued that with vaccines now available and the vast majority of seniors in Florida vaccinated, the idea of a lockdown will not be entertained.

RELATED: $1,400 stimulus checks approved: Here's who will get them first

"To even contemplate doing any time of lockdown, honestly it's insane... We like the fact that people are able to work here. We like the fact that we've been able to save thousands, thousands of businesses and save people's livelihoods and we love the fact that parents have the right to send their kid to school in person."

Advertisement

DeSantis made the comments during a press conference on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Sebastian, Florida.

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis 'loves to create confusion' says Demings over order banning COVID fines

Residents 60 and older will be able to get the vaccine starting Monday. After that, the eligibility age will be lowered to 55.

On Thursday, DeSantis said that everyone who wants a vaccine should be able to get it as early as March.