DeSantis signs executive order to make it easier for voters affected by Hurricane Helene to cast their ballot

Election Day is 32 days away, which means county election officials are busy making sure the voting process is transparent and secure. For those recovering from Hurricane Helene in hard-hit areas, including in Hillsborough County, officials are also ensuring they will have a chance to have their voices heard.

The Hillsborough County Canvassing Board conducted a public Logic and Accuracy test on Thursday morning to make sure their ballot voting machines are counting correctly for this upcoming November General Election.

They also tested their audit system for accuracy as well.

READ: Sand removal, restoration begins on Sunset Beach after Hurricane Helene

"We deal with misinformation and disinformation," said Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County's Supervisor of Elections. "It's a shame there are people out there who are trying to undermine confidence in our election process, so to combat that is making sure we're a trusted source of information."

While the test was being conducted, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to make it easier for residents living in 10 counties affected by the hurricane to vote.

"If there's a polling place that has been destroyed, you have an ability to set up a different site, provide proper notice and follow all the rest of state law," said DeSantis. "But this will ensure that residents that were impacted by this storm and displaced may be still have the ability to vote in this November's election."

MORE: E-bike found submerged in Hurricane Helene flooding prompts hazmat response at Treasure Island resort

Supervisor of Elections can now have leeway in what can be an early vote site, secure ballot intake stations can now be located at a Tax Collector's office or Property Appraisers office, and voters who are displaced now just need to provide personal identifying information to have their vote by mail ballot sent to a different address not on file.

"These people that have been displaced are going through hell right now," said Latimer. "I know I've had a house flood before, and voting is the last thing on your mind. Jumping through hoops to be able to vote is not a good way to do business, so I think this will be very helpful to our voters."

Displaced Hillsborough County residents can request a vote by mail ballot over the counter at any one of their five offices. Once early voting starts on October 21 and runs for two weeks, voters can go to any early voting site within the county to cast their ballot.

READ: Governor DeSantis tours flood-soaked Anna Maria Island

Latimer recommends people who are relocated by the hurricane to call their office and explain their circumstances, so they can be given the best advice.

Nearly 200,000 vote by mail ballots have been sent out this week in Hillsborough County – which can be tracked on votehillsborough.gov – and 5,000 civilian ballots have been sent overseas.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: