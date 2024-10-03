E-bike found submerged in Hurricane Helene flooding prompts hazmat response at Treasure Island resort

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hazmat crews responded to a Treasure Island resort on Thursday after an e-bike was found submerged in storm surge left behind by Hurricane Helene.

Treasure Island Fire Rescue responded alongside the hazmat team and multiple strike teams to the Bilmar Beach Resort, located at 10650 Gulf Boulevard. Officials said they received reports of a hazardous materials situation after the e-bike was discovered in the hotel's basement.

Courtesy: Treasure Island Fire Rescue.

Once they arrived, firefighters said they found leftover standing water from Helene's storm surge. It contained a hazardous mix of materials, including gas, paint thinners, chlorine and 20 to 30 lithium-ion batteries, which were all submerged in more than six inches of water.

Fire officials said the lithium-ion batteries pose an extreme fire hazard when they are exposed to saltwater, and it can lead to a spontaneous combustion – even days or weeks later.

Courtesy: Treasure Island Fire Rescue.

The hazmat team that responded to the Bilmar Beach Resort quickly removed the items to prevent any combustion, TIFR said.

Not long after the resort's hazmat situation, firefighters said they responded to a separate fire in the Sunset Beach neighborhood. Fire crews said they found a pile of debris on fire in a driveway, which was quickly extinguished.

Treasure Island fire officials are urging residents and business owners to be cautious of potential hazards as the area continues to recover from Hurricane Helene.

No injuries were reported in either incident, according to crews.

