DeSantis to join Pence for launch at Cape Canaveral

Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to be at Cape Canaveral with Vice President Mike Pence for Friday’s scheduled launch of a Boeing Starliner capsule.

The unpiloted capsule’s morning test flight is considered a milestone in NASA’s attempt to resume launching manned flights from U.S. soil. The flight is also expected to deliver about 600 pounds of supplies to the International Space Station. It comes amid turmoil in Washington, D.C., surrounding the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

But DeSantis, who made an announcement Wednesday with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar about importing prescription drugs, indicated the state and Trump administration will not be slowed by the impeachment controversy.

“We’re just going to keep charging ahead, keep working on stuff in Florida and then continue to work constructively with the administration,” DeSantis said. “We’re getting Everglades money which is great. We obviously have the prescription drug (plan). They’ve had a lot of help with us with infrastructure.”