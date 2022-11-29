Desantis vs. Warren: Legal battle between Hillsborough's ousted state attorney and Florida's governor begins

Hillsborough County's suspended state attorney Andrew Warren is in Tallahassee, where he is fighting to get his job back.

On Tuesday, his case against Florida Gov. Ron Desantis is finally going before a judge. The saga all started back in August when DeSantis removed Warren from office for what he claims was "neglect of duty," but Warren argues he was unlawfully removed. Warren is suing to get re-instated as the Hillsborough County state attorney, and now, both sides will head to court on Tuesday.

Federal District Court Judge Robert Hinkle will be the decider of fact during a bench trial that is expected to last all week.

The decision to essentially fire the state attorney was made after Warren promised not to charge women who get abortions or anyone in gender-affirming care. On the day when his suspension was announced, DeSantis said Warren signed letters in 2021 saying he would not enforce laws prohibiting sex changes for minors.

"The role of the state attorney is to apply the law and enforce the law, not pick and choose which laws you like and which laws you don't like," he said at the time. "This is a law and order state. We're not going to back down from that one inch. We're not going to allow locally-elected people to veto what our state has decreed through our legislative process."

But Warren argues that the governor never had the grounds to toss him out in the first place. The suspended state attorney said he was fired for something he said, not something he did. No case involving those issues ever made it to his desk.

He goes further by saying he feels the governor was just trying to punish him for speaking out, violating his first amendment rights.

Expert constitutional lawyers have said it will come down to the judge's decision to ultimately determine the governor's motive.

"The simple fact is the governor says, ‘You’re removed.’ That’s a simple fact," explained Bruce Rogow, constitutional lawyer and professor. "The more complicated fact is why did you remove him? If the answer is, ‘I removed him because I didn’t like what he said,’ well, then that’s a first amendment violation."

"For the governor to take it into his own hands and decide this person should no longer be in office after he’s been voted on, elected twice is a pretty extraordinary thing," he added.

Warren said he believes the governor silenced the people of Hillsborough County, but the governor's team believes Desantis had the right to make the decision he did.

Now Warren‘s attorneys have said they don’t plan to call on DeSantis to testify during the trial, but it’s possible they could during a rebuttal. If that’s the case, they will need to get approval from the judge.

The case will go before a judge Tuesday morning in Tallahassee. The trial is expected to last for the whole week.