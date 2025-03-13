DeSoto Elementary principal recognized as Hillsborough’s ‘Principal of the Year’

The Brief DeSoto Elementary School's principal has a passion for learning that has led her to the highest honor in her field. She was named Hillsborough County's Principal of the Year. She spent 14 years in the classroom before taking on roles as a reading coach, writing coach and mentor for new teachers.



Emily Tirelli's passion for learning began in childhood and has led her to the highest honor in her field. The Principal of DeSoto Elementary School has been named Hillsborough County’s Principal of the Year.

For Tirelli, the classroom was always a place of joy and inspiration.

"My teachers just made learning fun. They made me want to learn more," said Tirelli. "They exposed me to things that I had never seen or known about and just opened my world to it. And so it was definitely my happy place."

That passion for education led her to the University of South Florida, where she earned a degree in elementary education.

"Then went back for my master's degree in educational leadership," said Tirelli. "So, go Bulls!"

Tirelli spent 14 years in the classroom before taking on roles as a reading coach, writing coach and mentor for new teachers, experiences that broadened her perspective on education.

"All of those different experiences let me see many different types of schools, different teaching styles. And really helped me know that this is where I wanted to be," Tirelli stated.

Now, as Principal of DeSoto Elementary School in Tampa, she leads with a student-first approach.

"I absolutely love the responsibility and the honor of being the leader of a school that is supporting an entire community," said Tirelli. "It's just so much fun and super fulfilling."

Building relationships with teachers and students is at the heart of her leadership style.

"I think what helps me be successful is knowing that this is such a team effort. You know, there's not a single person at the school that is not critical to the school's success and every child's success," Tirelli added.

And as she looks ahead, her mission remains clear to shape the future, one student at a time.

"Literally every day you're coming to work and growing our future citizens that are going to build communities and make our world a better place," Tirelli said.

A well-deserved honor for an educator dedicated to making a difference.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered through an interview with DeSoto Elementary School Principal Emily Tirelli.

